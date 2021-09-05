Former President Jacob Zuma released on medical parole

The Department of Correctional Services on Sunday said former president Jacob Zuma had been released on medical parole and will complete the remainder of his 15 months sentence outside prison.

“Medical parole’s eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services. Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self care can also be considered for medical parole, the statement from the department read.

“Medical parole of Mr Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.”

Zuma handed himself to police in July after Constitutional Court found him guilty of being of contempt of court for refusing to appear at the Zondo Commission and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

The Department of correctional services last month stated that Zuma remained in hospital and not at the Estcourt correctional Centre. This was after Zuma underwent a “surgical procedure.”

Zuma’s medical condition raises question on whether his arms deal case set for this week will go ahead. Zuma’s corruption and money laundering trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal was postponed to September 9 and 10 due to his hospitalization.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo