Founder of Urban Zulu & popular brands to partake at Fashion Without Borders

Johannesburg – Fashion without Borders (FWB) 2021 is turning up the heat for its momentous 6th year.

The event will be hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, situated in the heart of the business district.

The first “high fashion runway shows entirely from home” will take place, complete with all FWB Local and International Designers and models.

The next round of fashion shows will be virtual fashion and Physical shows.

On 25 -26 March, FWBJHB 2021 plans to roll out an entirely digital “cultural fashion platform” for designers to use as they see fit.

Countries like Shanghai and Moscow went digital for their fashion weeks in late March and April 2020 including FWB Botswana 2020 which held a physical and Digital event in October which was themed “Phygital Experience” (that’s physical space and digital technologies).

FWB said in a statement, “This year, we have yet another exciting experience in store for fashion lovers. This fashion show will highlight how current fashion trends are predicted by moods, behavior and buying habits of a consumer at a particular time, and to cope with ever-changing technologies, markets and consumers are rapidly evolving from following traditional, static and demography-based criteria towards more dynamic, modern, lifestyle and psychographic influences.”

The event, which will be hosted over 2 days of creativity, ingenuity and self-expression, bringing together 15 designers and 30 Models from the African Continent, ranging from new talent to emerging and established names, to mention a few like Bontle Modise – South Africa, VIWA-South Africa, Comfort Seditsi – South Africa and Chosen Designs from Botswana, Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique to mention only a few who will showcase some of his latest collections.

The fashion designers will take centre stage to showcase their interpretation of fashion design in the African continent, in an effort to raise awareness about local fashion consumption amidst the Covid-19 era.

This event includes pop-up stalls, Fashion Unpacked Workshop and a Fashion Show to be enjoyed by the public, with an opportunity to interact with both local and Southern African Development Community region designers.

Access to industry knowledge, education in skills like leadership/management, Entrepreneurship and supply chain mentorship are key focus area that the knowledgeable Industry speakers will touch on.

“FWB understands the mandate to provide the women and youth with skills that will allow them to contribute meaningfully to socio and economic development as well as lay foundations in efforts to promote gender balanced programs using fashion in this regard.”

The 3rd edition of the fashion Unpacked Masterclass will be graced by speakers such as Thula Sindi (SA), Mothusi Lesolle of Izaura (Botswana), Monteozafrica -international media personality (Ghana) and Rosette Ncwana – international model (SA).

