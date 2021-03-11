Funding for research falls by R2bn

Johannesburg – South Africa’s investment in research and development (R&D) declined by nearly R2-billion in the financial year 2018/19 – the first time expenditure in the key areas declined since contractions experienced in 2009/10 and 2010/11.

This came out of the 2018/19 National Survey of Research and Experimental Development (R&D Survey).

The study is undertaken annually on behalf of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) by the Centre for Science, Technology and Innovation Indicators of the Human Sciences Research Council, with support from Statistics South Africa.

The data found gross domestic expenditure on research and development for 2018/19 amounted to R36.784-billion in current values, a decline of 5% (R1.941-billion) from the R38.725-billion recorded in 2017/18.

The financial and manufacturing sectors experienced substantial year-on-year decreases in R&D expenditure, of 17.7% and 29.2% respectively.

By contrast, R&D expenditure in mining and quarrying increased by 58.8% from R1.101-billion in 2017/18 to R1.748-billion in 2018/19.

“South Africa’s R&D statistics are key to monitor the R&D investment and human resource profile of the country and to inform science, technology and innovation policy implementation by government,” statistician- general Risenga Maluleke said.

The data further revealed that the largest proportion of R&D expenditure in 2018/19 was allocated to applied research at R19.316-billion, followed by basic research at R10.364-billion and experimental development at R7.103-billion.

In 2006, the government introduced a tax-incentive scheme aimed at increasing scientific and technological research and development expenditure by businesses throughout all sectors in SA.

The DSI in a statement said the rollout of the J&J vaccine has highlighted the importance of a well-resourced science, technology and innovation system.

“Given the immense benefits of past investments, a bigger focus is required across government and the private sector for increased investment in R&D.

This is particularly critical now, as it is unclear for how long Covid- 19 will continue to impact communities around the world.” South Africa increased the number of researchers over the past decade.

Kabelo Khumalo