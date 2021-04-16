Games ignite kasi flavour

Johannesburg – Former PSL players are putting the impetus behind the revival of township football, after Safa gave the go-ahead for the resumption of amateur football this month, following its suspension last year due to Covid-19.

This past Easter weekend, Ekurhuleni was abuzz when the stage was set for some former PSL players to showcase their skills during the four-day Palmridge Easter football tournament, which kicked off on Friday and ended on Monday.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Sifiso Myeni was one of the three prominent ex-PSL stars who played in the tournament.

Myeni was in the colours of a select side, Villa Marseilles. Also honouring the tournament with their participation was 33-year-old former Super- Sport United and Black Leopards winger Thuso Phala, and former Pirates veteran defender Rooi Mahamutsa, 39.

The tournament was won by a select team of foreigners, Giant Admissions, who took the R70 000 first prize.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo