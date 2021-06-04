Gauteng ramps up plan to deal with Covid-19 resurgence

Johannesburg – The Provincial Command Council (PCC) gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in Gauteng today and what their Resurgence plan entails.

Premier David Makhura said they have increased the number of contact tracing and testing teams to meet the current demand.

There are currently 103 vaccination sites with 63 public and 40 for the private sector that is operational to ramp up vaccination numbers.

Makhura said the government will open additional sites as more vaccines arrive.

“The more vaccination sites we open, the better for the elderly who are 60 years and older. We do not want to send old people up and down. We will ensure that older people receive their jabs whether they are registered or not,” said Makhura.

He also pleaded with residents to co-operate and play their role in minimising transmission by adhering to regulations.

He said the government was concerned with the sharp increase in positive cases in the Province this week as well as hospitalisations.

“Let us limit our movements where possible to minimise the spread,” said Makhura.

He also declared a local state of disaster on Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, where a fire broke out in April, saying this will allow for the hospital to open some parts in order to provide necessary services to patients, especially during the time of Covid-19.

“We cannot afford for Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital to remain closed. Next week we will give an update on this,” said the Premiere.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom