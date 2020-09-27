Gauteng registers lion’s share of new COVID-19 deaths

Forty-three more people in Gauteng have succumbed to COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from he Department of Health. In total, the country recorded 64 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Five people died in the Eastern Cape, 11 in Mpumalanga, 1 in the Western Cape and 4 in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa has now recorded 16 376 COVID-19 related deaths – the highest on the continent. However, the recovery rate is now at 89.9% – with 601 818 having now recovered from the deadly virus.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize extended his condolence to families of the deceased and thanked the heath-care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Kabelo Khumalo