E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Gauteng registers lion’s share of new COVID-19 deaths

By Kabelo Khumalo

Forty-three more people in Gauteng have succumbed to COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from he Department of Health. In total, the country recorded 64 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Five people died in the Eastern Cape, 11 in Mpumalanga, 1 in the Western Cape and 4 in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa has now recorded 16 376 COVID-19 related deaths – the highest on the continent. However, the recovery rate is now at 89.9% – with 601 818 having now recovered from the deadly virus.


Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize extended his condolence to families of the deceased and thanked the heath-care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

29 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1400 new infections recorded

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday September 25 that 29 more COVID-19 patients lost their lives to the disease in the past...
Read more
Breaking News

77 COVID-19 patients die, over 1800 new infections recorded

 While South Africans are celebrating Heritage Day with Master KG's song of hope Jerusalem, 77 families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal