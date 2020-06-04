Breaking News

Government to appeal lockdown “invalid” ruling, extends state of disaster

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Government will appeal the Pretoria High Court decision that found the COVID-19 lockdown regulations were unconstitutional.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said after legal advice, a special Cabinet decided to first approach the same court to appeal the matter, and then go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, if the state doesn’t get any joy.

Mthembu also announced that government are extending the state of disaster from 15 June to 15 July.

On Tuesday, Judge Norman Davis, directed that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in consultation with other ministers, to amend, republish and review the regulations of level 3 and 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize would support Dlamini Zuma in the challenge, Mthembu noted, adding that the regulations remained in force until the appeal was heard.

“In our view, the regulations were properly enacted. We don’t believe any other court will come to the same conclusion as the North Gauteng High Court,” he said, emphasising that government was guided by saving lives in putting together regulations and directions.

“It is only those regulations that will allow us to save lives. Without those regulations we have nothing. Let’s adhere to all those regulations. If we don’t appeal, we stand a chance of people basically losing their lives and not adhering to these regulations, not adhering to these health protocols,” said Mthembu.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Post offices targeted by thieves stealing social grant monies

The Limpopo acting police commissioner, Major General Jan Petrus Scheepers, said he is concerned that post offices are now targets of armed robberies. Uknown suspects...
Read more
Breaking News

Kylie Jenner the highest paid celeb in the world, followed by Kanye West

  Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity in the world having taken home a cool $590 million this year, followed by Kanye West with $170...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.