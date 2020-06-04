Government to appeal lockdown “invalid” ruling, extends state of disaster

Government will appeal the Pretoria High Court decision that found the COVID-19 lockdown regulations were unconstitutional.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said after legal advice, a special Cabinet decided to first approach the same court to appeal the matter, and then go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, if the state doesn’t get any joy.

Mthembu also announced that government are extending the state of disaster from 15 June to 15 July.

On Tuesday, Judge Norman Davis, directed that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in consultation with other ministers, to amend, republish and review the regulations of level 3 and 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize would support Dlamini Zuma in the challenge, Mthembu noted, adding that the regulations remained in force until the appeal was heard.

“In our view, the regulations were properly enacted. We don’t believe any other court will come to the same conclusion as the North Gauteng High Court,” he said, emphasising that government was guided by saving lives in putting together regulations and directions.

“It is only those regulations that will allow us to save lives. Without those regulations we have nothing. Let’s adhere to all those regulations. If we don’t appeal, we stand a chance of people basically losing their lives and not adhering to these regulations, not adhering to these health protocols,” said Mthembu.

Author



George Matlala