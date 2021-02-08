Gwede Mantashe says Zuma ‘should have known better’

Johannesburg – Responding to criticism that the ANC top six had failed to rein in former president Jacob Zuma after his statement, party chairperson Gwede Mantashe said he should know better.

“He should know better. He appointed the commission, he appointed the judges. He now has to go back to the judges … and ensure the commission works,” he said.

Mantashe said ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule’s comments on Zuma’s letter were out of turn as they did not represent a decision of the ANC top six.

“Ace talks to the issue out of turn …Why should that be an item on the agenda [of ANC top six meeting tomorrow]?” he asked.

Mantashe said Zuma’s actions were not an accident.

“Did you know the former president of the Central African Republic is leading a rebel movement against the government there? So former presidents are not presidents. If a former president decides to tarnish a country and the reputation, it is a deliberate decision. That is why I’m giving an example of a president in the Central African Republic, who is leading a rebel group. That president has taken a decision to hurt that country. “So we must not be running around pretending that there is an accident happening, there is no accident. Our constitution must be respected, our law must be respected.”

Author



George Matlala