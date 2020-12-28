Harsher lockdown measures for SA?

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is sweeping across the country, while citizens enjoy the festive period, the country has now recorded over one million Covid-19 cases since yesterday.

“We have now breached one million cumulative COVID-19 cases in South Africa. We must adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the further spread of the virus,” the Department of Health said yesterday.

Many in the country have been left feeling on edge, after news broke that the national coronavirus command counsel met this past weekend to plot a way forward to quell the spread of the virus in the country.

Reports and rumours floating around on social media has been that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, could implement harsh lockdown measures, which could include an alcohol ban.

There are also messages floating around that the president will be addressing the nation soon to announce the new measures, but there has been no official word from the presidency yet.

On Sunday night, the department of health reported that 11 552 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of cases to 1004413.

The department also reported a further 214 new deaths, taking the total death toll in SA to 26 735.

Sunday World





Ashley Lechman