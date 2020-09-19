Breaking News

Health Minister urges South Africans to use the COVID APP as recovery rates continues to increase

By Somaya Stockenstroom

As the country approaches level 1 of the lockdown, the recovery rate of those infected with COVID-19 continues to increase, with the recovery rate now sitting at 89.4 percent.

However, 83 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Of these deaths, four were reported in the Eastern Cape, 52 in KZN, five in Gauteng, four in Western Cape and 18 in Limpopo.


This brings the total number of deaths to 15 940.

New cases reported today amounts to 2029, bringing the cumulative number to 659 656.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize sympathised with the families of the deceased and also gave precautions to those planning to have events during the pandemic.

He has also urged South Africans to use the COVID Alert SA app to protect themselves, loved ones and their community.

“Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now,” said Mkhize.

See below:

Image

 

Author


