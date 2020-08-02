Hey! …Keep calm, DD is not dead!

South Africans please keep calm! Deputy President of South Africa,David Mabuza, is not dead, he is at home and well.

Media Liaison Officer in the Office of the Deputy Presidency , Matshepo Seedat, issued a statement on Sunday night after rumours started circulating that “The Cat”, as Mabuza is fondly known, has multiplied.

” The office of the Deputy presidency has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of the Deputy President David Mabuza. We would like to assure South Africans that the Deputy President is at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour,” reads Seedat statement.

Sunday World learnt that the statement was issued after rumours by mischievous people started swirling that Mabuza is no more.

Ngwako Malatji