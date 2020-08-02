Breaking News

Hey! …Keep calm, DD is not dead!

By Ngwako Malatji

South Africans please keep calm!  Deputy President of South Africa,David Mabuza, is not dead, he is  at home and well.

Media Liaison Officer in the Office of  the Deputy Presidency , Matshepo Seedat, issued a statement on Sunday night after rumours started circulating that  “The Cat”, as Mabuza is fondly known, has multiplied.

” The office of the Deputy presidency has received numerous calls from concerned  South Africans regarding  the  health status of the  Deputy President David Mabuza. We would like to assure South Africans that  the Deputy President is  at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious  and unfortunate rumour,” reads Seedat statement.


Sunday World learnt that the statement was issued after rumours  by mischievous people started swirling that Mabuza is no more.

