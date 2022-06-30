High-ranking EFF member’s daughter raped and died of poisoning

EFF National Council of Provinces member Kenny Motsamai’s 14-year-old daughter was allegedly raped and died after consuming a poisonous substance.

It is not clear whether she was poisoned to death by her tormentor or if she died by suicide after being raped by the man.

According to information received by Sunday World, the girl was raped by a 25-year-old suspect at an undisclosed venue on Monday. She later complained of stomach pains when she was at the police station with her family to open a criminal case.

The girl was rushed to the local hospital where she died later.

A source close to Motsamai’s family said the girl had been dating the suspect. It looks like she took the poison herself after being confronted by her family about coming home late after seeing the suspect.

“The family took the suspect to the police station to open a charge of statutory rape, as they were at the police station, the young girl began reacting to the poison.

“The family is aware of what poison she drank on her own accord as well. It’s suspected that she committed suicide,” said the deep throat.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo declined to comment and referred Sunday World to the National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane confirmed that Motsamai’s daughter died after being raped. She said a 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with rape.

“The charge we have currently is only of rape as the complainant was still alive yesterday when the matter was before the court,” she said.

Motsamai, the former cadre of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, the discontinued armed wing of the Pan Africanist Congress, could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

