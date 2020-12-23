E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

High traffic volumes at Beitbridge post

By SUNDAY WORLD
10 May 2005. South Africa. A view of the Beit Bridge, which forms a political border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Johannesburg – Travelers are making their way home for the festive season and the Beitbridge post which bridges South Africa and Zimbabwe is experiencing high traffic volumes while trying to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 regulations.

In line with the regulations, travelers are required to produce their COVID-19 results to port officials prior to embarking on their journey. This, the Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says contributes to the high traffic volumes.

“We are now strict in producing the 72 hour results that are needed and therefore we have also made sure that the National Health Laboratory Services is stationed there to assist those who will not necessarily be having those results, so that is taking time,” said the MEC.

Ramathuba advised travelers to plan ahead and prepare their travel documentation in time to ensure smooth processing at the border.

“Fill in all documentation in time before you get to the border post. There are people who are not filling in the documentation and want to start the process when they arrive there,” she said.

While adherence to the COVID-19 travel protocols is causing a strain on the traffic, Ramathuba said the numbers at the border post were anticipated.

“Traffic volumes – we expected them to be very high – that’s why we went to the border prior to the opening of the border to prepare,” said the MEC.

Take a look at some of the images of the high traffic volumes at the border posted on Twitter below: 

 

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Gauteng calls for responsible behaviour this festive season

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Provincial Government has expressed concern at reports of people breaking COVID-19 health protocols as the country battles a second wave...
Read more
Breaking News

Integrity Commission finally meets with Ramaphosa, releases report

Johannesburg - The Integrity Commission (IC) has released a report on the engagement that it had with the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa last month...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.