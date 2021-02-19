Hot mgosi and celebs: Solid love, shaky unions, situationships and epic splits

Johannesburg – Great to see Phelo Bala producing more music and enjoying love this Valentine’s Day by releasing a sexy soulful single, Nanini in vernacular and English, which seems to be about a promise.

It features Gyfo and Tsepang and is definitely perfect for the month of love. Oh, we are glad you and hubby are happier – stay in bliss.

• Seeing the break-ups of many of our stars was a bummer because Shwa had invested in those relationships. Shwa spent data and risked being blocked just from minding other people’s business.

• Yes Shwa is devastated to read about Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali; Criselda Kananda and ex-husband Siyolo Dudumashe; Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba; Sophie Ndaba and husband No3; Hlomla Dandala and his ex, who will not be named in case he has another meltdown.

LootLove and Reason went their separate ways; so did Phemelo Motene and Mthandeni Ngcobo; Papa Penny and Zinha; and Sylvia and Marks Maponyane.

Lebo M and Angela broke up in 2017, but were seen on TV again playing house earlier this year.

Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel and Orin Roesstorff split; so did Liesl and Proverb; and Kefilwe Mabote dumped Edwin Sodi.

Then unfortunately Mona and Khulu Skenjana split; and Lerato Kganyago and the husband with the interesting background called it quits; so did Lira and Robin Kohl; and DJ Zinhle and AKA – and many others we are sure are signi cant, but we just have no space.

Shwa wishes all the singletons all the best and a confidentiality clause in their next marriage or an affair or one night stand.

Even if you meet in those hotels for an hour, Shwa wishes the best for you.

• GREAT LOVE

Shwa is inspired by Romeo and Bassie Kumalo; Connie and Shona Ferguson; Kgomotso and Calvin Christopher; Dineo and Solo Langa and many others who have taught us to grow up and love our buddy.

Oh, Lerato Kganyago went back to her husband with the questionable backstory.

• ZONDO VIBES

So Shwa heard that Norma Mngoma is set to make an appearance at the Zondo commission.

Word of advice to Norma; hope you are not being used.

So since civilians are making appearances at the commission, Shwa has a few people in mind to answer some important question.

• We could start off with Sarah Masilela just to find out if she was ever able to tame hunky veteran kwaito star Mdu Masilela, aka Malume Bae

• Dumisani Mbembe to find out how he is coping with his beautiful partner in Durban while he works in Joburg.

•Carol Bouwer, not for the obvious but about her friendship with Vika Shipalana. We miss the cringe fest.

•DJ Sbu just to find out about the hips and Mzekezeke.

• Jackie Phamotse and her snake allegations need to be interrogated thoroughly.

Shwa is still traumatised.

• Can Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura give us the names of those causing factionalism in the provincial executive committee?

• Does AmaXhosa creator Laduma Ngxokolo only wear clothes in that print?

• How does Nasty C make 24 look so old?

