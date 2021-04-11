Huawei Mate 40 Pro now available from Telkom

Johannesburg – The new Huawei Mate 40 Pro device is now available for purchase through Telkom’s online channel and in stores across the country.

Qualifying customers for the deal include; new and existing Telkom Mobile and Business subscribers as well as Prepaid and Post-paid subscribers.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro device comes with an impressive 3D Face Unlock feature – no doubt keeping up with the latest advancements in smart phone technology.

It also has an On-Screen Fingerprint, a front and rear camera and a sleek 6.76 OLED Display.

The following deals are available from 1 April 2021 on 36 months and 24 month contracts:

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is bundled with a free Bluetooth headset and wireless charger while stocks last.

