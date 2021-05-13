Imbewu’s Vuyiseka Cawe’s aunt left outraged by the character that the actress plays

Johannesburg – Imbewu’s actress Vuyiseka Cawe’s family has apologized to her after a recent message from an aunt, disowning her because of the shenanigans of the character which she plays on ETV’s drama.

Cawe plays Nokuzola, a troubled woman who is keeping secrets from her fiancé.

In the show, Nokuzola has been keeping a secret of a relationship with her fiancé’s brother.

Following that she had an abortion.

But what annoyed Cawe’s aunt mostly was when she kissed his ex.

Cawe’s aunt, Naki who is a staunch Christian and disciplinarian is said to have angrily reprimanded her for “embarrassing the Cawe family by her shenanigans” in the drama.

In the message, Naki said she was subject to gossip by her church friends and neighbors because of what she was doing to in the show.

Cawe confirmed the incident and said she was saddened by how her character was affecting her aunt and other people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vuyiseka (@vuyisekacawe)

“I am saddened by the fact that my character has affected my aunt and other people negatively. It is difficult to explain to many people including my aunt that the show is just entertainment, and their beloved characters aren’t real people. I am very worried about how this is affecting her health as she is very old and diabetic. Sadly, she cannot differentiate between my work and real life. I am at the same time elated by the fact that I am so believable that people cannot differentiate my tv work and my real life,” she said.

She added that a meeting was called and the children of her aunt apologized on her behalf and other family members were in talks with her aunt to explain to her that she was nothing like her on-screen persona.

Imbewu’s executive producer Duma Ndlovu said many actors have become some of the most hated or most beloved people because of the characters that they play.

“They often get mistaken to be their characters in real life, which has led to death threats or even getting slapped and shouted at in public. We need to do more and educate people to differentiate between an actor and their character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vuyiseka (@vuyisekacawe)

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba