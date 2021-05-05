Injuries make it difficult for Grobler to hit 20-goal mark

Johannesburg – SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has attributed his inability to reach the 20-goal mark in the DStv Premiership goal-scoring stakes to the spate of injuries that have bedevilled him this season.

Fresh from a thigh strain layoff and with 13 strikes to his credit, Grobler, whose father Les was a Moroka Swallows legend and the Dube Birds’ top striker, reckons it will be impossible to reach the 20-goal mark as Matsatsantsa’s leading marksman, with five games remaining before the end of season.

“I’ve been out of action for about a month and missed five games, it would be a tall order but I will push myself,” said Grobler, blaming his sidelining for having contributed to not making the breakthrough. At 33, the 20-goal milestone is an objective Grobler should have already reached, but he said if it does not happen in the current 2020/21 season, ending in May, he is optimistic he will still achieve the goal, maybe next season.

“I will push myself but I must be realistic, it is a difficult target to reach. Any goals coming before the end of the season I will be grateful for. I will be 100% going for the kill,” said Grobler.

“I so much wanted to get back to action, but the club and the coach [Kaitano Tembo] did not want to rush me while not fully recovered, otherwise I would have aggravated the whole thing.

“I’m glad to be back, it is not a good thing to be sitting in the stands while your team is struggling and you know very well you can get them back to their winning ways, get them the goals needed to compete for honours.”

A spate of injuries between 2016 and 2019 limited Grobler’s game time and scoring progress at SuperSport, but every season he strives to be among the leaders despite being injury-prone. Before this weekend’s matches, Grobler had a 13-goal tally.

The leading scorer is challenged by Swallows’ forward Ruzaigh Gamildien and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United, having each found the back of the net 11 times.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo