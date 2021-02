Johannesburg – Isibaya actress Zinhle Ngwenya allegedly attacked her husband Robert Mugabe Ngwenya with a bottle of perfume, a broomstick, a pair of scissors, a photo frame and fists in separate domestic violence incidents at their home in Blue Valley Estate in Midrand, Gauteng.

In one of the incidents Zinhle, who plays Sihle in the popular local drama series, allegedly violently pushed her husband that he fell so hard on the staircase of their double-storey house a­fter calling him names.

Her husband, who this week got her arrested for attempted murder a­fter he was shot at and his bodyguard killed when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, has since bolted out of their house and lives elsewhere in Gauteng.

The shocking details are contained in statements made by Zinhle’s husband, their child, the estate’s security guards and the family’s domestic worker in four cases that were opened at Olivenboutbosch police station in Centurion in 2019 and last year.

Lindo Buda, a security guard at the ritzy estate, said in a police statement that he was on duty on September 25 last year when his control room informed him of a domestic violence incident at the Ngwenya’s house.

Buda said on arrival at the house, he saw Zinhle allegedly trying to stab Robert with a pair of scissors.

“I took the scissors away from her,” reads the statement. Buda further alleged that Robert jumped into his BMW 118 to escape from his famous wife.

The actress, Buda said in his statement, broke the driver’s side mirror, got into the car and tried to confiscate the car keys from Robert.

He said he dashed to call for back-up and when he returned the couple were still at it.

“Suddenly I saw the wife holding a broom stick … the husband was evading her.”

Domestic worker Matabela Lydia Batere also alleged that the thespian attacked her husband with a photo frame on June 3 last year.

“Mrs Ngwenya was shouting at Mr Ngwenya. She even called him sfebe [cheat] … Mrs Ngwenya suddenly took a photo glass frame from the top of the chest draw and threw it at Mr Ngwenya ,” reads her statement.

Robert, in a statement, also alleges that his wife a acked him with a perfume bottle, a mirror and moered him. In a statement he wrote in June last year, he said he returned home from work and found that his clothes were strewn all over the house.

“She started to push me and I was off balance and fell down the stairs,” he said.

He added that the actress then bliksemed him after he got up.

“She followed me to the bedroom, I didn’t see her when she got inside, I only realised when I turned back because I heard something beating me on the head. When I checked I found that is my wife who beat me with a glass frame [mirror]. The mirror broke and fell down,” reads his statement.

He also said the popular actress unleashed a flurry of klaps and fists until the helpers, who were in the house, came to his rescue.

“Then she started to beat me with fists and also slapped me with open hands.”

Some of the incidents were corroborated by their child.

Zinhle declined to comment and referred us to her lawyer, Joshua Shapiro, who promised to send us a written response but could not do so at the time of going to print.

