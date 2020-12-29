Jacob Zuma and wife admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19

Johannesburg – Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma is reportedly admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a source, known to Sunday World, the former president and Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, also known as Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma, the former first lady and first wife of Jacob Zuma have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is believed that the couple have been admitted for treatment at Netcare The Bay hospital in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is unknown at this stage how severe the health complications of the couple are, as a result of the positive Covid-19 test.

This comes just after President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country of the high infection rate of Covid-19 that SA is facing, which resulted in the president placing the country under an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

On Sunday, SA breached the one million mark of positive Covid-19 cases.

This is a developing story, Sunday World will update the article as more information becomes available.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD