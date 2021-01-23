Johannesburg- Acclaimed jazz super star, Jonas Mosa Gwangwa has died.

Gwangwa had an illustrious 40 year career, and was a world renowned figure in the music industry.

The Esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga was a globally recognised and awarded composer, arranger, producer and jazz trombonist.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the music legend and said, “Jonas Gwanga ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilised the international community against the apartheid system.”

“In our hour of mourning the loss of many precious lives around us, we pray also that the soul of Jonas Gwangwa will rest in peace.”

The citation for his National Order, which he received in 2010, recalls how this South African paragon enthralled audiences around the world with his artistry as a composer and all-around creative genius.

For over 30 years, he was to travel the world as an exile, collecting accolades wherever he went.

Ntate Gwangwa narrowly escaped death in 1985 when his home was blown up by the apartheid security forces.

A product of the turbulent but musically significant 1950s, he emerged from the humble environs of Orlando East in Soweto.

He delighted audiences in Sophiatown until it became illegal for black people to congregate and South African musicians were jailed merely for practising their craft.

In spite of the restrictions, he established and played with virtually every important band of the era, and such icons as Kippie Moeketsi, Abdullah Ibrahim, Johnny Gertze and Makhaya Ntshoko.

Jonas Gwangwa has also been a compatriot of famous musicians, including Ahmad Jamal, Herb Alpert, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and Caiphus Semenya.

Tributes poured in on social media as well for the icon.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Rest In Peace Legends… Jonas Gwangwa and Larry King 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/QPDnbvkKn9 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) January 23, 2021

t is with great sadness to learn of the passing of SA Jazz musician, songwriter and producer – Ntate Jonas Mosa Gwangwa. With over 40 years in the industry, @JonasGwangwa was a world-renowned figure! Condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/wQLQLhkp59 — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) January 23, 2021

So Bra Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa all passed on the 23rd of Jan. Wow. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) January 23, 2021



Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman