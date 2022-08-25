Joseph ‘Stimela’ Baloyi dies

Former Mahwelereng Real Rovers defender Joseph Baloyi, also known as Stimela, has died.

Baloyi who originates from Solomondale in Limpopo, passed away on Wednesday. His cause of death is still unknown.

Baloyi also played for Santos, Jomo Cosmos and Ria Stars. After leaving the Black Leopards in 2005, he joined SA City Pillars.

Confirming his death, Baloyi’s friend James Shikwambana said: “Joseph Baloyi has sadly passed away. Nicknamed Stimela by Thiba’s supporters, Baloyi was a no-nonsense hard-tackling defender, yet very humble.

He became clubless after leaving Black Leopards, and I convinced him to join Pillars in 2005. I facilitated that move and drove him from Solomondale to Tzaneen to sign his contract. Stimela was a vital cog in the Santos’ team that won the league title in 2001/02 season under Gordon Igesund.

Baloyi will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 27 in Sebayeng Village.

Fans and friends have been advised to wear soccer jerseys to pay respect to the legend.

“Rest Easy Legend. Khalanga, Murozwi, Munyayi, Makhandziya hi rhavi va chika hi nsinya,” said Shikwambana.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author