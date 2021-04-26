‘Journey to the Zulu throne will not be easy’

Johannesburg – While concerns have been raised that the bickering and backstabbing at the AmaZulu Royal household are likely to plunge one of the respected and strong African kingdoms into obscurity, indigenous knowledge and cultural scholars say royal shenanigans are not something new.

“It should be expected that the vacant throne would be hotly contested. Even the ascendency of King Goodwill Zwelithini to the throne was not without any controversy. He had to be hidden because his blood relatives wanted to kill him. Even this time around, whoever is chosen as the next king, his journey to the throne would not be easy,” said respected academic and Zulu cultural expert professor Jabulani Maphalala.

Sunday World reported that there were brewing tensions and factions in the Zulu royal house over who should be appointed heir to the vacant seat of the Zulu monarch. The tensions have subsequently come out in the open with Ama- Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi this week lambasting those who are said to be central to the plot to divide the royal house.

It emerged that a dissatisfied faction within the royal house was leading a campaign to undermine Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini of the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace, who is legally tasked with appointing the next king.

The faction is apparently being led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late king and his sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu. The two are accused of acting outside the royal blessings and organising parallel meetings.

Cultural expert from the University of Zululand Dr Maxwell Shamase said it was expected that divisions in the royal house would eventually emerge.

Shamase added that the shenanigans might delay the appointment of the king. The king is expected to be announced in June after the three months mourning period has been completed.

Princes Misu- Zulu, PhumuzuZulu and Simakade are some of the names said to be leading the contest.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha