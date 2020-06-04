Jozi High Court shuts down as interpreter tests COVID-19 positive

The Joburg High Court was shut down on Wednesday June 3 after an interpreter tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

The disturbing news came to the fore when the notice to close down the court was posted on the court WhatsApp group by the court management.

The notice reads in parts:

“Colleagues, one of our staff members (an interpreter) tested positive for COVID-19. The Court Manager received instruction to release all staff until further notice.”

The court officials were told to stay at and not to come work on Thursday, June 4 and Friday , June 5 respectively to allow for the court building to be decontaminated and to trace those who came in close contact with the interpreter.

“This will allow for building decontamination and contact tracing. Colleagues, the building will be decontaminated tomorrow night or Friday morning and the Labour inspection (clearance) will be done either Friday or Saturday,” reads the message.

The court operations are expected to proceed on Monday, June 8.

This is a developing story.

Author



Ngwako Malatji