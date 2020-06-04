Breaking News

Jozi High Court shuts down as interpreter tests COVID-19 positive

By Ngwako Malatji

The Joburg High Court was shut down on Wednesday June 3 after an interpreter tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
The disturbing news came to the fore when the notice to close down the court was posted on the court WhatsApp group by the court management.

The notice reads in parts:
“Colleagues, one of our staff members (an interpreter) tested positive for COVID-19. The Court Manager received instruction to release all staff until further notice.”
The court officials were told to stay at and not to come work on Thursday, June 4 and Friday , June 5 respectively to allow for the court building to be decontaminated and to trace those who came in close contact with the interpreter.
“This will allow for building decontamination and contact tracing. Colleagues, the building will be decontaminated tomorrow night or Friday morning and the Labour inspection (clearance) will be done either Friday or Saturday,” reads the message.
The court operations are expected to proceed on Monday, June 8.

This is a developing story.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

37 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1700 new infection cases reported

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the pandemic, bringing the total national number of fatalities from 755 to 792. This was announced...
Read more
News

‘Missing’ girl’s mother arrested for her murder

  The mother of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been arrested for the murder. On Wednesday, Fungai Nyamadzawo appeared at the Umhlali Magistrates Court for kidnapping, murder...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.