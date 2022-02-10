Jub Jub apologises to Kelly Khumalo

Johannesburg- Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has, through his Instagram account, apologized to the mother of his son, singer Kelly Khumalo.

This comes after he appeared on the Mac G podcast late last year where he spoke of past relationships with Khumalo and Amanda Du Pont. Du Pont later revealed that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker had allegedly raped her during their relationship.

In his statement, he wrote that he wants to apologise for the hurt and distress he had caused Khumalo following the aftermath of his interview.

Sunday World reported over the weekend that he was given an ultimatum by the MojaLove Channel, that if he wants his job back he should apologise to the singer.

However, he said he was not issuing an apology as a result of this report.

“Please don’t think that I am sending you this apology because of the recent article published this past weekend, I had plans to make things right with you and I will still do that outside of the public domain. I am hoping and most importantly praying that you and I will one day reach an amicable solution to co-parent our champ, as all I beg for is an opportunity to be part of his life,” he wrote.

He said in the letter that he will be undergoing sensitivity classes for his use of language and that he was now working on himself as an individual.

