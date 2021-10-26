VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Judge Koen has dismissed Zuma’s ‘special plea’

By Nompilo Zulu
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 05: President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, during at the 2014 Vodacom Durban July races at Greyville Racecourse on July 5, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Judicial Officer, Judge Piet Koen has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s plea to have senior state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer SC removed as a prosecutor in his arms deal case.

On Thursday, Zuma laid criminal charges against Downer.

He claims that he is biased and has no title to prosecute him.

During the judgment in court, Koen said Zuma’s attack on Downer’s title to prosecute him is speculative and based on hearsay evidence and was not a basis to remove Downer as the lead prosecutor in the case.

He also added that the attack is based on Zuma’s fears that he might not have a fair trial.

As a result, Koen has ruled that Zuma has failed to show that Downer lacks the title to prosecute him.

He further stated that Zuma’s trial must go on.

