Judge Koen has dismissed Zuma’s ‘special plea’

Johannesburg – Judicial Officer, Judge Piet Koen has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s plea to have senior state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer SC removed as a prosecutor in his arms deal case.

On Thursday, Zuma laid criminal charges against Downer.

He claims that he is biased and has no title to prosecute him.

During the judgment in court, Koen said Zuma’s attack on Downer’s title to prosecute him is speculative and based on hearsay evidence and was not a basis to remove Downer as the lead prosecutor in the case.

He also added that the attack is based on Zuma’s fears that he might not have a fair trial.

As a result, Koen has ruled that Zuma has failed to show that Downer lacks the title to prosecute him.

He further stated that Zuma’s trial must go on.

Dear All

H.E President Zuma will join his legal team this morning in PMG Court for the noting of judgment which is due to be handed down at 10h00. https://t.co/TTK2S5sQMI — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 26, 2021

The Heap Of Crime That The Judges That Preside Over My Dad’s Cases Are Sitting On…SMH pic.twitter.com/mRpU4zNUUR — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) October 26, 2021

It's amazing seeing people shocked at #JacobZuma judgement by Judge Piet Koen.#JacobZuma will never win a case in these streets.

"These are not ordinary cases"#ZumaJudgement pic.twitter.com/CYeCWqrYbp — Blessing (@van_blessin) October 26, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu