Justice Mandisa Maya nominated for Chief Justice position

Johannesburg – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, as Chief Justice.

This week the commission interviewed four candidates for the position of Chief Justice.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Justice Maya, Judge Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court, and the fourth candidate, who sat on the hot seat with a 12-hour grilling was acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

JSC spokespersons Advocate Dali Mpofu and Doris Tshepe took the podium on Saturday at the Capital Hotel in Sandton and announced that Judge Maya had received their recommendation.

The 58-year-old Judge Maya is the first female South African jurist who has served as President of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa (SCA) since 26 May 2017 and the first female chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga since 1 July 2021.

She previously served as a judge in the Mthatha High Court, as a puisne judge of the SCA, and as Deputy President of the SCA and held acting positions in various courts.

During her interview on Wednesday, Maya said she is adamant that the constitutional court justices would support her leadership if she come up trumps. “I have no doubt,” she said.

