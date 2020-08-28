Justice sought for 16 year old Eldorado Park boy allegedly gunned down by police

Tempers are raging in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, after a 16 year old Nathaniel Julius was shot by a local policeman on Wednesday night.

The angry community said they have had enough and are seeking justice for the unjust killing.

Witnesses have stated that the boy, who was down syndrome, was near his home at a tuckshop where he got biscuits, when he was approached by the policeman.

He was allegedly shot in the chest, when he couldn’t respond to the policeman’s questions.

It’s alleged that he fell under a broken down truck, and was dragged out, thrown into the back of a police van and dumped at Baragwanath hospital.

It’s also alleged that the police told hospital staff that the boy was caught in a shootout between policeman and gangsters.

In a statement released yesterday, Gauteng premier David Makhura, said Julius was allegedly caught in crossfire between police and a gang in the area. He reported that police were responding to a tip-off about stolen car parts in Eldorado Park when Julius was shot. “I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy,” said Makhura.

But the angry community stated that there was never a gang fight and that this was not the first time an innocent life was lost at the hands of the police.

Earlier today, Police Minister Bheki Cele, arrived in the area, where riots had broken out, to address the family.

Businessman Gayton McKenzie has vowed to help the family of Julius seek justice via a Facebook post.

He wrote: “Nathaniel is us and we are Nathaniel . We have met with the family, we will never let this pass or just become another death, colored life is very cheap in South Africa, Nathaniel death will not just be another death.

I looked into his mother’s eyes and listened to the words she spoke to me, his death shall be the turning point for the suffering of our people.

We should not make his passing about politics but about community, we should not let his passing divide us further, we should let his passing unite us. We should make sure that no child gets killed again in such a brutal manner, whether that child is from Eldos, Westbury or Mannenburg, Elsies or Bulte. They killed him in cold blood, they killed a child that was armed with a smile, a smile for everyone he passed on the street, a child that never hurt anyone ever, he always had kind words, no matter how difficult it sometimes was for him to utter those words. We have gotten a crack team of lawyers for the family, this death shall never be just another death, they will pay deeply for his death. We already saw how they just talk about the police station that was partly burnt instead of the life that was lost.

No one including me should try to get glory from this horrible act, let us unite and stand with this family, his grandpa told me through tears that he is grateful for the community of Eldorado Park, they stood with the family. We will not let the murderers get away, we will find justice for his family and everlasting peace for our communities because we are Nathaniel and Nathaniel is us.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also sympathised with the family and residents, urging the community to be calm and work with the criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of #NathanielJulius who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better.

While communities have a right to express dissent, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens. Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.

Various personalities, including Dimpie Dimpopo and Comedian Dillan Oliphant, have also spoken out about the tragedy, demanding justice.

“He was 16 years old. He was a son, brother.. He had Downs Syndrome. He was a boy from Eldorado Park. He was unarmed, holding a biscuit in his hand. A boy who had the right to live and be free. He mattered. He had a name – NATHANIEL JULIUS,” tweeted former Miss SA Liesl Lauriem, who also grew up in this neigbourhood.

Singer Leanne Kistan Dlamini posted via facebook account: “He couldn’t communicate with the police after questioning him, so they shot him, multiple times! Dragged him from under the truck he tried to crawl under, threw him into the back of the police van and dumped him at Baragwanath Hospital citing it was gang violence, because… He was coloured. He was from Eldorado Park. Just like me. We will not rest until we get justice for you Young King. You couldn’t speak so we will shout for you!!!! Using your race and where you are from as a “ gang violence “ cover up will not work this time. Your life was not in vain. You were no gangster. You were no thief. You were our son and we will fight for you! Rest In Peace brown skin boy.”

