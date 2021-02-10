Kaizer Chiefs’ trip to Morocco stalled

Johannesburg – Due to the hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco and a lack of communication from the Moroccan football federation and authorities on the matter that involves Kaizer Chiefs travelling to the north African country, the club had no option but to move their travel to tomorrow, pending the resolution of the matter and cooperation from all the relevant parties.

Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that the club has fulfilled all the requirements needed for their travel, including all Covid-19 protocols requirements for their trip.

After all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not been issued with visas required for entry into Morocco for their maiden CAF group stage match against WydadAthletic.

“The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and SAFA have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“We will continue to collaborate with SAFA and the SA Embassy in Morocco to try and engage CAF so that we can get the matter resolved,” Chiefs further stated.



The club said it is still waiting for the issuing of visas and will once again attempt to obtain visas from the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria tomorrow morning.



In the meantime, the club continued with the late training session in preparation for the trip.

