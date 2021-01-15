E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Keeper shares fond memories: Etafia on his time at Swallows

By SUNDAY WORLD
Greg Etafia

Johannesburg – Swallows’ longest-serving Nigerian international keeper, Greg Etafia, remembers that he was recruited to join Swallows by coach Gavin Hunt, who was leaving Black Leopards to join the Birds in 2002.

“I was in the Nigerian Olympics team at the time, I knew Pirates was a big team as they had won the C h amp i – ons League, beating the Ivory Coast’s Asec Mimosas,” said Etafia, who kept goals and later coached the Birds in his 16 years at Swallows.

“Coming to play in South Africa was a great opportunity for me and playing for one of the top teams and being part of the many Soweto derbies opened doors for me to become a regular in my national team.


“We used to look forward to the derby match. I used to mark the date on my calendar so as not to forget the big day. Three to two days before the derby match, there was no hard training, only light workouts, then the coaches would psyche us up as winners already, it was great.”

Also read: Club boss puts to rest questions about Swallows FC name

Etafia recollects that Swallows legend Joel “Ace” Mnini would visit their camp on the eve of the derby to motivate them, instilling bigmatch temperament in them.

“In a derby, it could be against Pirates or Chiefs, form goes out of the window and it is all about the mindset,” remembers Etafia.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

A double act from twin doctors

Johannesburg - The Molises are not only sisters, but they are also twins and medical doctors who graduated from the University of the Free...
Read more
Breaking News

Real Housewives of Durban will now air on Showmax instead of 1Magic

Johannesburg - The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) will now launch first and exclusive to Showmax rather than 1Magic on 29 January 2021, with...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.