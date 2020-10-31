E-edition
Kelly Khumalo breaks her silence- hires ex-EFF leader to fight latest allegations

By Aubrey Mothombeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 25: Kelly Khumalo performs her hit single "Asine" during a media briefing on her new album on November 25, 2014 at Universal Music in Johannesburg, South Africa. The singer hosted the media at her record company's offices to promote her new album “Back to My Roots” and her hit single “Asine” which means “It’s not me”. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene)
Controversial singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo has distanced herself from the recent allegations pointing that her phone could confiscated to check records linking her to  with one the five accused arrested by the police in the Murder case of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

 

Speaking through her attorney, Former Economic Freedom Fighters Treasurer General Magdalene Moonsamy, in a statement released on Saturday evening, Khumalo said she was not charged or implicated, and let alone a suspect in the Meyiwa case.

Khumalo’s statement follows the recent developments in the six year old murder case indicating that five suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Meyiwa, which is also now believed to have been a hit and not a robbery gone wrong as the initial investigations had pointed.

The police, according to the leaked NPA documents managed to secure confessions from two of the arrested suspects.


It is believed that Khumalo was implicated by one of the confessed suspects who allegedly indicated that he had been in contact with her prior to the shooting of the former Bafana Bafana Captain at Khumalo’s family home in Voslorus in 2014.

“Our client notes the recent developments of which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children especially that of the daughter she has with Mr Meyiwa,” said Moonsamy in the statement.

“We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect,” she said responding to the NPA’s leaked document pointed that Khumalo was also on the police radar.

