Johannesburg – His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has died at the age of 73.

This is according to a statement from the Royal family.

The family said in a statement, “Tragically, while still in hospital, his majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning. On behalf of the royal family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time. May his majesty our king rest in peace.”

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, which he delivered in February in Parliament in Cape Town, he announced that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has been admitted to hospital.

The president said during his address, “In addition to the many challenges that beset our people we have heard that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has not been well in recent days. I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.”

Ramaphosa further said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Household and the Zulu nation at this time. It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health.”

Condolences poured in on Twitter for the king:

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly. My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation. May he rest in peace 🕯 pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021

BREAKING: King Goodwill Zwelithini has died. He was the longest serving Zulu monarch – his reign lasted over 50 years. How will you remember him? What legacy does he leave behind? #702Breakfast — Bongani Bingwa – (@bonglez) March 12, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the Zulu nation, May the soul of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/374QHsINBA — Tshepo Thlaku (@Thlaku) March 12, 2021

Inkosi ikhotheme, Farewell my King🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ King Goodwill Zwelithini pic.twitter.com/bxcoip3d3m — Emmanuel Zitha (@emmah_zithah) March 12, 2021

Rest in peace King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. You have been promoted to glory. You fought a noble fight! pic.twitter.com/vPKiT8uofF — SUPERIOR LOGIC 🇿🇦🇺🇬🇰🇪🇧🇼 (@LezzzIsMo) March 12, 2021

RIP KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI 👑 — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) March 12, 2021

A sad day for us all SAcans, with the passing of the Great King Goodwill Zwelithini Condolences to the Zulu Nation🙏🏾💚🖤 RIP #KingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/JbRGacnOf3 — Modise TheXGreat (@ModiseJPhokane) March 12, 2021

Rest In Peace King Goodwill Zwelithini…. Umthi omkhulu uwile sizwe sakuthi pic.twitter.com/OdcxR6srgu — iNdlovukazi (@MatriarchMellow) March 12, 2021

Author



Ashley Lechman