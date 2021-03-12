E-edition
Breaking News

King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

By Ashley Lechman
King Goodwill Zwelithini

Johannesburg – His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has died at the age of 73.

This is according to a statement from the Royal family.

The family said in a statement, “Tragically, while still in hospital, his majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning. On behalf of the royal family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time. May his majesty our king rest in peace.”


During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, which he delivered in February in Parliament in Cape Town, he announced that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has been admitted to hospital.

The president said during his address, “In addition to the many challenges that beset our people we have heard that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has not been well in recent days. I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.”

Ramaphosa further said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Household and the Zulu nation at this time. It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health.”

Condolences poured in on Twitter for the king: 

