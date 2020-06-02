Kulula and British Airways will not fly before November

Comair, operators of Kulula and British Airways, said today, it is not expecting to take to the skies before November as it scrambles for money to keep the airline afloat.

The company’s business rescue practitioners said the company cannot resume operations as it does not have the required cash injection to secure fuel suppliers and other costs.

Shaun Collyer, one of the business rescue practitioners, said that employees had been placed on unpaid leave and retrenchment proceedings are continuing under the auspices of the CCMA.

“This unfortunate hardship has been imposed on Comair employees as a consequence of the COVID-19 lockdown and State-of-Disaster Act,” said Collyer.

He added that as business rescue practitioners, they were in discussions with funders to recapitalise the airline in order to resume domestic passenger operations by November.

Kabelo Khumalo