Learner accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil hands himself over

Johannesburg – A grade eight Alexandra learner accused of allegedly stabbing a fellow learner to death on the school premises has handed himself over to the police.

He was accompanied by his father.

The victim was 16 years old and according to other learners the accused was fighting with other learners during break time at midday on Monday.

Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement that the learners reported that the boy then went into the classroom and returned with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners.

The stabbed learner was certified dead inside the school premises. Masondo said the motive for the killing and what triggered the fight is still under investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court today. (Wednesday, September 1, 2021).

Somaya Stockenstroom