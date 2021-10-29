Look: Famed SA sportscaster Lindiwe Dube is engaged to be married

Johannesburg – Sultry Supersport sports presenter Lindiwe Dube is officially off the market after she said yes to her partner Sibusiso Nxumalo, who proposed to her on Friday.

The Daveyton-born, knowledgeable football presenter who’s been carving her niche in the world of sports presenting, was swept off the floor when Nxumalo took her for a surprise and asked for her hand in marriage.

The romantic Nxumalo, who is believed to be a pilot, proposed for marriage at the top of the range Nambithi Hills in the KZN where the two love lovebirds have been holidaying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindiwe Dube (@lindiwe_dube)

She had managed to keep her affairs on a low profile and away from the public eye.

“He is a very private guy. He’s amazing and makes me so happy. This was a big surprise and I’m so excited,” Lindiwe told Sunday World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindiwe Dube (@lindiwe_dube)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindiwe Dube (@lindiwe_dube)

Kgomotso Mokoena