Low morale and uncertainty over retrenchments grip Safa House

Johannesburg – Retrenchments are going ahead at the South African Football Association (Safa) and this has created an atmosphere of uncertainty at the organisation.

Last year, and as part of streamlining Safa, a section 189 retrenchment process in which a sizable cut to staff was undertaken, was launched.

Sunday World has been reliably informed that Safa Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo will be parting ways with the national association and that he is seeking a golden handshake in a matter that has been kept hush-hush.

It is alleged that Hluyo will be replaced by former Banyana Banyana stalwart Lydia Monyepao.

Employees who opted to remain anonymous say that the uncertainty has resulted in low productivity, unhappiness and that staff morale is at its lowest.

“These retrenchments should be finalised. Four years ago, there were massive retrenchments. It happened again last year and people are worried about their jobs and the future. This is an unsuitable work environment and it cannot be happening all the time. The association is claiming that they made a surplus of R60-million, but why are they continuing to retrench people,” said one staff member.

Monyepao ran for the position of Safa CEO , which was ultimately given to advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.

Also read: DJ Zinhle gushes over her new lover

Monyepao was shortlisted alongside Happy Ntshingila, Mzwandile Maforvane and Mxolisi Sibam.

She was recently the deputy director in the department of support services and fi nance at the University of Pretoria.

Informants have revealed that Hluyo will not leave without a fi ght and that he is seeking a golden handshake from Safa.

“Gronie survived the boot when Jordaan was elected as Safa president in 2013. He has been doing a fantastic job getting the finances of the association in good order.

“He was also highly involved in cost-cutt ing measures and last year’s retrenchments to streamline the finances of the association. He knows so much about the finances of the association,” said the source.

Hluyo said there was no truth in the allegations that he was leaving the association.

“I am not leaving. I am still an employee and probably the longest- serving member. Everyone is going through the retrenchment process. About 50% of positions have been advertised and we all submitted our applications,” said Hluyo.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: “There’s no truth regarding the Gronie matter, I can assure you. Remember, we are finalising the implementation of section 189 and all positions were re-advertised and interviews are starting. The position of chief operating officer, CFO and other positions have all been advertised. They will apply and be interviewed by an independent panel. We are hoping that the process will be finished in two weeks’ time.”

You may also be interested in: Fans show concern after seeing Babes Wodumo with a ‘baby bump’ sip champagne

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena