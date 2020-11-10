Magashule warrant of arrest confirmed

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces the prospect of being the second official of the governing party to be charged and arrested while holding a high office in the organisation.

The Hawks in Free State have confirmed that they have secured a warrant of arrest for Magashule in connection with the R255 million Asbestos saga when Magashule was premier.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule advised the party that he would be in consultation with his legal team this afternoon.

“The secretary-general stated on more than one occasion, including through his legal team, that he would cooperate with any process undertaken by law enforcement agencies,” Mabe said, adding that they had learnt of the issuance of the warrant through the media.

In October, Sunday World reported that that former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane told ANC officials that police tried to coerce him to implicate Magashule in the looting frenzy that happened in the Vrede dairy project.

Last month general Ace Magashule came out guns blazing amid reports that the Hawks or National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate was about to arrest him for alleged corruption.

Magashule once again warned against law enforcement agencies being used in ANC factional fights.

“Law enforcement agencies should be allowed to do their work without fear, favour or prejudice, and without being influenced by those who have nefarious motives and would want to finish the ANC. The FBI Hollywood style of arrests with the aim to embarrass, tarnish and humiliate people is unfortunate,” he said at the time.

Former President Jacob Zuma was the last ANC official to be charged while in office as the deputy president of the governing party.

Author



George Matlala,



Ngwako Malatji