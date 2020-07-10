Breaking News

Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Gauteng premier David Makhura has become the third premier in the country to test positive for the deadly COVID-19.

Makhura, 52, announced he received the results today and was in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

His positive test came as Gauteng claimed the first spot as the province with the most number of coronavirus infections, making the country’s economic hub the epicentre of the virus.

Western Cape and North West premiers, Alan Winde (55) and Job Mokgoro (72), also tested positive for the deadly virus respectively. Both premiers are in self-quarantine.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” said Makhura.

“The MEC’s will later today give a weekly update on COVID-19. The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicenter of COVID-19,” he added

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

SAMAs fail to recognise Limpopo talent

Makhadzi- born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona has blasted the South African Music Awards, calling it a tribalist Organisation. The queen of Limpopo dance music and Matorokisi hitmaker...
Read more
Breaking News

129 COVID-19 deaths, over 13000 new infections recorded

South Africa has  recorded its highest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases after 13,674  people tested positive for the disease in the past 24...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal