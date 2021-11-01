VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Malema aims for majority votes in home province

By Thomas Lethoba
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 15, 2019: CIC Julius Malema during the organisational redesign plenary presentation on day 3 of the EFF NPA. The EFF will on Sunday elect 35 additional members to form the party's central command team. This after the party's top 6 leadership was elected, uncontested late on Saturday evening. Julius Malema retained his position as commander-in-chief, Floyd Shivambu remained his deputy. Controversial Member of Parliament and head of the security unit known as the "defenders of the revolution" Marshall Dlamini was elected secretary-general; Mpumalanga's Poppy Mailola was elected as his deputy, while Veronica Mente from the Western Cape was elected national chairperson and newly appointed Member of Parliament and former party treasurer for Gauteng, Omphile Maotwe was elected as the treasurer general. The EFF is hosting its second national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has urged young people to take up the fight to ensure that local government works.

Malema, along his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema, cast his vote at  at Mponegele Primary school in his hometown of Seshego. The school is based in ward 13, which the red berets won with a slight margin during the 2016 local elections.

“Youth must be at the forefront of this fight, this is about your future and investing infrastructure and service delivery,” said Malema.

“I hope that youth wherever they are, they are readying themselves that we close in high note,” he added.

He said that his party had done everything humanly possible to woo voters.

In 2016, the EFF emerged as a kingmaker in metros, swinging the vote in favor of the DA in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

But the coalition between the two parties has since collapsed, after the relations between the parties soured over policies.

Both parties have vowed to get into coalitions with each other this time around.

Malema, however, noted that he was willing to enter into a pact with the DA and ANC on provision of basic services such as housing and sanitation.

His party was looking to raise the bar while consolidating its support it garnered in 2016.

“We are aiming for a decisive victory, we have went in the corners of South Africa, and we think the citizens have received the message well, and we going to get 65% in Limpopo,” he said.

