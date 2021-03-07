Mammila returns to unearth talent

Johannesburg – Former Chippa United general manager Morgan Mammila, who was fired twice by the Chilli Boys, is returning to the club for his third stint.

Chilli Boys owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has tasked Mammila with the responsibility of running Chippa’s feeder side Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) Stars in the ABC Motsepe League.

The club was called Peace Lovers and will be used as the academy of the PSL side.

The project is very close to Mpengesi’s heart and the Buffalo City Municipality because it will unearth and develop talent in the poverty-stricken region.

“Yes, I will be working in East London with BCM. I have a good relationship with the boss Mr Mpengesi,” said Mammila before promising to get back to us .

Mpengesi has forged a good relationship with the Buffalo City Municipality and secured a 20-year-lease to use the municipality’s facilities and stadiums for developing and reviving sports in the surrounding communities.

Mammila’s first job at Mpengesi’s club was way back in the 2018/19 season after he relinquished his position as CEO of Baroka FC.

He lasted four months. Mammila then resurfaced at Sbu Mpisane’s Royal Eagles in the first division.

He later returned for his second bite at the cherry at Chippa last year in July just before the bio-secure bubble, but left the Eastern Cape club two months later in September.

Mpisane’s knack for firing and hiring the same people at Chippa is well-documented. Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela is on his fourth stint at the club.

Malesela at some point vowed not to work for the club ever again, but Mpengesi lured him back to the club.

“The fact that the club keeps on calling me means they have seen something in me that is different from other people,” Malesela was quoted in the media on his return to the club.

“It is just for us to have the right base of doing things, but what is also key is for us to have results because you cannot sit at the c lub and there a re no results.”

By Kgomotso Mokoena

