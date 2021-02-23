Mancosa offering free advice to help matriculants choose teaching as a career

Johannesburg – The year 2020 has been an extremely challenging one and the disruptions caused by COVID-19 would have delayed many learners in making career choices.

Those who have not finalised their career choices or secured their study plans for 2021, still have an opportunity to pursue their dream to become a teacher.

MANCOSA, urges matriculants to explore all options available to them before making their considered choice.

If matriculants and recent graduates are yet to consider a career path, teaching remains a rewarding and fulfilling option.

Teachers contribute to building and shaping minds and play an important role in advancing society.

At the MANCOSA School of Education (SoE), students will be able to utilise state-of-the-art technology relevant to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Also read: Meet KZN’s top learners who are looking to the future

YFM Radio will be hosting a special insert for three days, kick-starting discussions on the matric results release date. The three-day insert will provide matriculants with valuable information and MANCOSA SoE academics will give free advice to matriculants considering a teaching career.

Students may call the YFM studio on 011 772 0992 to ask questions live on air to the MANCOSA SoE academics, on Wednesday, 24 February at 07:40am, Thursday 25 February at 11:20am and Friday, 26 February at 4:20pm.

The topics will include considering teaching as a career choice, discussing the MANCOSA SoE’s First Futuristic Teacher Training Lab and lastly trending topics in Education: Robotics and Coding and STEAM Education.

Also read: SA matriculants achieve a pass rate of 76.2% in 2020

Vicent Mbonye, iTeach Lab coordinator at the School of Education at MANCOSA, said, “Students have the opportunity of joining the class of 2021 and being exposed to an exciting peer learning community as well as cutting edge 21st century educational technology.

MANCOSA SoE also prides itself on the iTeach Lab, a first of its kind in South Africa to combine elements of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in seven unique hubs designed to prepare and empower student-teachers for the 21st century.

“It is more important than ever for schools to prepare future generations to innovate, think critically, process scientific information and resolve complex problems.

Also read: What makes Kagiso Trust’s education model so unique and sustainable?

Click here to get your Matric 2020 results.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD