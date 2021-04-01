Meet our moegoe of the week: Dali Mpofu

Johannesburg – It is sad when a moegoe tries to play to the gallery and creates a spectacle of himself in front of the country’s Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the chairperson of the commission on state capture.

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s shameless and impenitent behaviour at the Zondo Commission, after yelling at his “learned friend” advocate Michelle le Roux to “shut up”, is a stuff only moegoes are capable of parading.

While Le Roux has chosen to remain silent amid a social media storm, a defiant Mpofu has responded by telling critics to go and jump.

The outburst has since resulted in Zondo rebuking Mpofu. Dali, you acted like an idiot, my learned friend.

Charmza of the week:

What an apt way to end International Women’s Month by honouring a South African trailblazer and businesswoman extraordinaire Nthabeleng Likotsi.

Likotsi wrote her name in the history books this week as the first woman to own a mutual bank in South Africa.

The Reserve Bank of South Africa announced this week that it has granted the 35-year-old accountant and founder of the Young Women in Business Network a licence to own a mutual bank.

The mutual bank will offer shares to the public from June 1.

Likotsi ushers a new era in banking with her digital bank, which will be available as an App, offering savings accounts and business loans. Congratulations Likotsi!

