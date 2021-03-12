Meet our moegoe of the week: Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Johannesburg – It is often said that the wheels of justice turn slowly but grind exceedingly fine.

This holds true for our moegoe, former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failing to appear in court. Mdluli, who is serving a five-year sentence for orchestrating the kidnapping of his customary wife Tshidi Buthelezi in 1998, is now facing charges of corruption in a case involving the abuse of the police intelligence slush fund.

The moegoe top cop, once touted as being untouchable, has failed to appear in the high court in Pretoria on a number of occasions due to ill-health.

Ill-health or not, you will have your day in court.

Charmza of the week:

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma is a charmer for demanding answers about the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) while staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Charmza Mngoma’s brave move comes after the NAC suspended its CEO Rosemary Mangope and chief financial officer Clifton Changfoot pending an investigation relating to the management of the R300-million PESP fund.

The lone protester wants to know when payment to artists will be finalised because artists have been left out in the cold during the pandemic.

Her protest led to the NAC entrance being locked. Good on you, Ms Mngoma.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi