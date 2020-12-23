Meet Sunday World’s Moegoes of the year

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to set up the fusion centre as part of efforts to fight corruption related to COVID-19 expenditure.

Millions of rand have been looted from state coffers by unscrupulous businesspeople who inflated prices of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It is these rogue businesspeople and their acolytes in government who deserve to be the moegoes of the year.

That people could take advantage of a global pandemic to steal from government is shameful and deserves to be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

One of the hair-raising findings by the auditor-general was that Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme was abused and paid to people who are deceased, below the legal age of employment, receiving other benefits or working in government.

When Ramaphosa announced the R500-billion package to stop the spread of COVID-19, other people saw this as an opportunity to fleece the public purse by selling sub-standard PPE.

Law-enforcement agencies in the fusion centre, including the Hawks and the special investigating unit, need to move with speed and arrest the moegoes who are taking advantage of a health crisis to line their pockets.

The other people who deserve the accolade of being moegoes include those who went out of their way to undermine the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In evading questions, they pretended to have forgotten certain events or financial transactions.

These moegoes include Vuyisile Ndzeku, who held directorships at aviation-handling company Swissport SA and at JM Aviation, two companies that did business with SAA.

Ndzeku made a fool of himself when he claimed to have forgotten paying himself R2.5-million.

Yakhe Kwinana, a former board member at SAA and the ex-chair of SAA Technical seemed lost at sea and avoided answering some questions.

Former president Jacob Zuma claimed to have forgotten a lot of things when he took the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Zuma has since been playing hide and seek with the Zondo Commission.

It is for this reason that the former president, Kwinana and Ndzeku take home the moegoes of the year gong.

