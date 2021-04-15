Memorial service details announced for Dr Sindi van Zyl

Johannesburg – The funeral of the beloved public figure, the Dutchess of Healing, Dr Sindi van Zyl will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg this afternoon.

Accordint to a statement, “Her family, who are deeply thankful for the immense support from across the nation over the past few days, have planned a small intimate gathering for her send off. Friends and media are invited to a public Memorial / Celebration of Dr Sindi van Zyl this weekend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be live-streamed.”

Virtual memorial service details for Dr Sindi van Zyl:

Date: Saturday, 17th April 2020

Time: 6pm till late

Live-streamed via Kaya FM social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and YouTUBE)

