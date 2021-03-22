Menzi’s family did not see it coming: Actor leaves an indelible mark

Johannesburg – Menzi Ngubane’s brother has detailed the late actor’s last days and the anguish his death has caused to the family.

Speaking to Sunday World, Bonnie Ngubane said Menzi’s two kids and numerous nephews and nieces were broken.

“We are hurt as a family because none of us saw it coming, even worse, he took our old man [Menzi’s father Ndodeni Ngubane died two days after his passing] with him,” said Bonnie.

“Menzi was a fighter his whole life, including [in] his final days. He survived after having an organ failure in 2012 and in 2014. He survived a kidney transplant.”

Bonnie, who last saw his brother alive a day before he took his last breath, said the actor was in high spirits and optimistic about his future, including watching the the 100th Soweto soccer derby set to play today, where he hoped for another victory for his beloved Orlando Pirates.

“We thought he had recovered because he seemed healthy most of the time. He cared deeply about others and our family. He brought life to everything he touched. I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. He will live on in our hearts forever.”

He added that Menzi’s death affected his father in such a way that he died only days after his son passed away, noting that their deaths made him think about his overall health.

Menzi played some of the most consequential roles in South African TV history, including the role of Mazwi on Ubambo Lwam, a thug who tormented people in his community and at home, but gave his mom all the respect.

He also featured on shows like Yizo Yizo, Gaz’Lam and Ashes2Ashes, to name but a few.

Another notable role he excelled in was that of Sibusiso Dlomo on Generations. Sonia Mbele, who played Menzi’s wife on Generations, said his death had hit her hard.

“Menzi’s death has left too many scars that will take forever to heal, I just hope his life and death will not be in vain,” said Mbele.

“I hope some young talents will take that true, blood-pumping thespianism to the next level. I pray and hope what he fought for, championed and battled for will leave an indelible mark.

“Menzi was pure talent but he was also an activist and all of that cannot be in vain.”

Ngubane was buried yesterday in Ladysmith, Kwa- Zulu-Natal, in a joint funeral with his father.

Author



Theo Nyhaba