Minister Mkhize announces 115 deaths while recovery rate stands at 88%

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has reached 14 678 after 115 people lost their lives on Friday, announced Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Leading the pack with more deaths, Minister Mkhize said was Gauteng which lost 43 people, followed by Free State province which lost 18 people.

KwaZulu natal was also the most hit, with 15 deaths, while both Eastern Cape and Limpopo both lost 12 people each.

The less hit provinces, according to the stats, was Northern Cape and Western Cape with just 11 and 4 death cases respectively.

The recovery continues to impress, with the number having grown to 88% just 12 percent shy of obliterating the virus.

Minister Mkhize announced that of the 635 078 positive cases reported, 557 818 people have recovered.

Only 2063 new cases were reported on Friday, a new trend which shows a dismissal decline in infections which had at some point hit 12 000 new infections a day.

Aubrey Mothombeni