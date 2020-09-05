Breaking News

Minister Mkhize announces 115 deaths while recovery rate stands at 88%

By Aubrey Mothombeni

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has reached 14 678 after 115 people lost their lives on Friday, announced Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Leading the pack with more deaths, Minister Mkhize said was Gauteng which lost 43 people, followed by Free State province which lost 18 people.

KwaZulu natal was also the most hit, with 15 deaths, while both Eastern Cape and Limpopo both lost 12 people each.


The less hit provinces, according to the stats, was Northern Cape and Western Cape with just 11 and 4 death cases respectively.

The recovery continues to impress, with the number having grown to 88% just 12 percent shy of obliterating the virus.

Minister Mkhize announced that of the 635 078 positive cases reported, 557 818 people have recovered.

Only 2063 new cases were reported on Friday, a new trend which shows a dismissal decline in infections which had at some point hit 12 000 new infections a day.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Clicks’ apology on inappropriate hair ad doesn’t click with tweeps

Retail chain store Clicks is in hot water for a hair promotion that demeans Black women. The pictures show a black woman’s hair described...
Read more
News

Chiefs vs Chippa match referee vindicated

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has clarified the Chippa United ‘’goal’’ incident saying referee Jelly Chavani was 100 percent correct in disallowing the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal