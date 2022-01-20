Minister Sisulu apologises for her attack on judiciary

Johannesburg – Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for her attack on the judiciary.

Sisulu was earlier this week admonished by President Cyril Ramaphosa for saying judges were “mentally colonised Africans” in an opinion article.

In a statement from The Presidency, Ramaphosa said Sisulu conceded that her words were inappropriate.

He added Sisulu retracts this statement and affirms her support for the judiciary

“I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments,” said Minister Sisulu.

“I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments.

“I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary,” she said.

This came after Sisulu came under fire from civil society and the judiciary for her statements.

Last week, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also rebuked Sisulu, saying her comments were an “insult” to the judiciary.

Zondo stopped short of calling Ramaphosa to take action against Sisulu, saying comments were unacceptable and lacked substance.

