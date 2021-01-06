Former Deputy Defence Minister Mluleki George remembered

Johannesburg – Tributes are pouring in for former Defence Minister Mluleki George, who died yesterday.

The ANC said George, who is the former Vice President of the South African Rugby Union, contributed enormously to the downfall of apartheid.

In a statement, the governing party added that George also played a key role in the reconstruction and development of the country following the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

“The ANC is grateful for his service to the nation and for his role in the creation of a free and democratic South Africa. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all freedom-loving people of South Africa,” the part said.

“We hope they will find comfort and strength in the knowledge that the nation shares in their grief,” the ANC added.

Also read: Mluleki George passes away after battle with Covid-19

A founder member of the United Democratic Front, George was a founder member of the United Democratic Front and was elected as an MP in 1994.

The former Amathole region ANC chairperson was the founding treasure lr of the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2008.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem said George’s death was a massive loss to the country.

Bloem said George was critical of former President Jacob Zuma when COPE was formed.

“Comrade George was very vocal at the Polokwane conference, warning the delegates that the ANC is taking a wrong direction and with Zuma as the leader he will not only destroy the ANC but the entire country, but the delegates did not want to listen and Zuma was elected,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala