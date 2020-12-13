E-edition
Breaking News

Sundown’s Motjeka Madisha dies in a car crash

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – It is believed that Mamelodi Sundowns star, Motjeka Madisha, lost his life in a car crash.

According to various media reports, the car crash took place in Johannesburg in the Kempton Park area.

The news comes only days after another soccer star, AmaZulu FC defender, Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest who also lost his life in a car crash.


Further details about Madisha’s death remain unclear at this stage as the club are yet to release an official statement.

Fans were left in mourning, take a look at some of the tributes posted on social media below:

 


