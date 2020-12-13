Sundown’s Motjeka Madisha dies in a car crash

Johannesburg – It is believed that Mamelodi Sundowns star, Motjeka Madisha, lost his life in a car crash.

According to various media reports, the car crash took place in Johannesburg in the Kempton Park area.

The news comes only days after another soccer star, AmaZulu FC defender, Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest who also lost his life in a car crash.

Further details about Madisha’s death remain unclear at this stage as the club are yet to release an official statement.

Fans were left in mourning, take a look at some of the tributes posted on social media below:

25 year old Bafana Bafana, Sundowns Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash in Kempton Park. 2nd Sundowns player killed in an vehicle accident in 4 weeks. And, Anele Ngcongca was buried on Thursday after KZN car accident. 😢 — Runawayrene (@runawayrene) December 13, 2020

#RIPMadisha Rest in peace to the best defender of our time. Very calm, cool and collected. This is a shocker and huge loss to Sundowns and the football community as a whole. — Ditshewana Junior Mohlatlole (@DitshewanaJuni1) December 13, 2020

A big blow for,Sundowns and a Nation as whole, RIP — Siwidipsey (@siwidipsey) December 13, 2020

#RIPMadisha😭😭😭😭 the pain I'm feeling right now is unbelievable such a humble soul one of the best defenders South African and Mamelodi Sundowns has ever produced farewell goat 🐐 you will forever be remembered pic.twitter.com/PRXtma6gea — Throwback the most funniest videos (@francefortune_) December 13, 2020



Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman