‘Mpisane’s baby mamma, a predator’ screams twitter

Johannesburg – The last couple of days saw a barrage of verbal attacks aimed at Andile Mpisane’s partner, Sithole Shozi for being 7 years older than him.
Now if you have been living under a rock Mpisane is a South African football player, actor and son of the Shawn Mpisane who is known for building RDP houses and attending most socialite events.
People compared her to R Kelly, claiming as a predator she groomed the young boy even going as far as calling her R Stelly.
The unfazed Sithelo who posts her luxurious lifestyle with its accessories seemed unfazed and simply tweeted, ‘oksalayo’ which seem to fuel the fire and angered folk who claimed Andile had been in a relationship with a 22 year old while he was 15 and that made her a sexual predator who should see the error of her ways.
They lamented that double standards cannot be our norm and if Mpisane had been 22 with a 15 year old girlfriend, he would have been in jail.
The legal age of consent of a minor in south Africa was discussed, their union was compared to AKA’s who has recently announced his engagement to a 23 year old while he is 33.
But there were those who were on Shozi’s side and they were called rapey.
Let us know if you would allow your wealthy 15 year old only son date a woman in her 20s? Tweet @SundayWorldZA here to let us know.
Take a look at what people had to say on Twitter below:
What? Andile Mpisane is turning 20? pic.twitter.com/734v30u3FO
— 𝑯𝒐𝒏. 𝑳𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒖 (@Lethu_Jali) March 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane was groomed.
— MaBlack (@mfazomnyama_) March 17, 2021
Oh no I didn’t know Andile Mpisane was 19 this whole time ☹️
— Sgebenga (@LeeBugz) March 15, 2021
The Andile in question is Andile Mpisane ? 💀
— kho 🤍 (@MkhatshwaKhosi) March 17, 2021
R Kelly +
Sithelo (Andile Mpisane's sugar mama) = R Sthelly
— Nomahamile (@QhamaniOvayo) March 16, 2021
